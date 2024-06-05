Mt. Kanlaon eruption: No casualties reported so far says PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No casualties have so far been reported following the Mt. Kanlaon eruption on Monday, June 3, the regional police said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) disclosed that they have not received any reports of casualties in the phreatic eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Island.

“We are very glad that as of this moment, wala tay nareport nga mga any casualties in relation to the Mt. Kanlaon eruption,” declared the PRO-7 spokesperson.

READ:

It can be recalled that at around 6:51 p.m. on Monday, the active volcano erupted and produced gray-colored plume with a height of 5,000 meters.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded its volcano alert over Kanlaon from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2.

Furthermore, Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and La Castellana in Negros Occidental have been placed under a state of calamity.

PRO-7 assured that they will be taking an active role in responding to the calamity and providing assistance to the affected citizens of the Mt. Kan;apn eruption.

“And we assure you that your PRO-7 will actively support the efforts of the local government unit towards safety of the people of Negros Oriental,” stated Pelare.

“The regional director is closely monitoring the situation in Negros Oriental. As we all know, there was already a declaration of state of calamity in the entire province. And the role of your PNP is very significant. Ang atoang ginahimo is to make sure nga makapadala ta og daghang tawo para motabang sa evacuation, sa rescue operations kung naa man gani ma-isolate or wala sa safe place,” he added.

According to Pelare, they have identified two evacuation centers where they have placed law enforcement units in order to maintain the peace and order.

These centers accommodate 317 individuals from 90 families living in the five affected barangays of the Mt. Kanlaon eruption.

In order to provide support, he disclosed that they have recommended for the augmentation of additional police personnel in the province.

Regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, in a press release, said that law enforcers are continuously providing support and necessary assistance to the victims of the Mt. Kanlaon eruption for their safety and well-being.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and avoid the permanent danger zone to minimize risks such as landslides. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops and urge everyone to prioritize safety and follow the necessary precautions,” he stated.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP