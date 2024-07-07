FACES OF CEBU: Carlo Abaquita, Cebu’s top wedding planner and event organizer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From a meek young boy to a man who has solidified his name as Cebu’s most sought-after wedding and event organizer.

Cebu being his home ground, he has organized multiple successful weddings and events for notable personalities such as Bangs Garcia, Billy and Coleen Garcia-Crawford, Aiai Delas Alas, The Aberasturi Sisters, and many more.

Carlo Abaquita, who has been in the industry for over ten years, has garnered not only awards but also a clientele that trusts his ability to deliver memorable weddings and events.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, he shared that he has handled nearly a thousand weddings as per his recent count.

A boy with dreams

Growing up in Pardo, Cebu City, Carlo was taught by his parents to sell delicacies from the age of five to help finance their everyday needs.

His father was a former councilor at their local barangay, and his mother made a living sewing fabrics like curtains and embroidery.

Carlo financed his high school education at the University of San Jose Recoletos Basak Campus (USJR) through a scholarship.

Fortunately, Carlo didn’t face discrimination for his gender expression and used it to his advantage by showcasing his capabilities. His talents were further nurtured by participating in extra-curricular activities and events such as showdowns, Linggo ng Wika, Nutrition Month, Intramurals, Dance Palabas, and more.

He ventured into politics, becoming an SK Chairman and then the youngest Councilor in their local barangay for two terms, following in his father’s leadership footsteps.

Despite financial difficulties, Carlo dreamed of becoming a nurse. He worked at events, hosted, and even took side jobs as a clown to finance his studies, eventually graduating from the University of Cebu – College of Nursing.

READ: Cebu remains a popular wedding destination with rising marriages

What to keep in mind as you plan for your wedding

He then worked at Perpetual Soccour Hospital for five years while also coordinating events. At one point, he managed four events a week while still working as a nurse. Due to frequent absences from work, he decided to resign and focus on event coordination full-time.

Carlo says he doesn’t regret his decision to pursue this field, as it has led to better opportunities.

Humble beginnings

Carlo started his event-organizing company, Unique Weddings and Events, 15 years ago with a small shop on Gorordo Street, Cebu City, which now serves as their stockroom. Carlo recalls feeling embarrassed that his shop wasn’t large enough for parking and that the line for his clients would stretch to the next establishment. Later, they found a bigger space, which is now their shop in Ramos, Cebu City. He also remembers starting as a one-man company that later grew to a team of six, whom he calls his “Angels.” He says it took time to master his “secret recipe.”

His early days in wedding planning

Carlo looks back on his start in wedding planning when he organized his friend’s wedding. He admits it wasn’t perfect, with lapses such as forgetting the ring and not providing food for the suppliers.

Despite these misfortunes, he and his friends laughed it off. He was grateful that the couple, being his friends, were very understanding.

He advises young and aspiring wedding planners to start small and work within their circle. He emphasizes that working with big clients is serious, as they pay a lot, leaving little room for mistakes.

Disappointments

“Be careful what you wish for kay ako gyud siya gi-manifest way way back nga in 10 years time, kailangan nga naa na ko diha.”

Carlo also shares that as a rookie, he wanted to work with the best in his field. However, instead of a positive experience, he faced discrimination from those he once admired.

“Sauna gyud, I really want to work with the best of Cebu. So best makeup artist, best photographer and videographer, and that time nakawork ko nila first time kay mura gyud to ug traumatic for me. Traumatic in the sense nga kana gani imong gi idolize ‘nya naabot sa time nga nakawork mo together, but yeah nag clash mo. Kay imong idol mura gani’g gi discriminate mo or belittle mo,” Carlo recalls.

Despite this, he didn’t let it affect him. Instead, he set a goal to surpass their achievements, and he is grateful to have achieved it.

The rise of Carlo Abaquita

“Work hard and then just enjoy, dance with the rain. Pray kay i-arrange raman gyud sa Ginoo.”

Carlo shared that when he began his career, his competitors were just coordinators, and clients had to find their own suppliers. Carlo took advantage of this by making his company a one-stop shop, like big wedding planning companies, relieving clients of the need to find separate coordinators and suppliers. His company earned clients’ trust by delivering quality events without compromising their budgets. He also gained fame for creatively transforming simple venues like barangay gyms and ordinary function halls.

Taste of success

“Amidst the challenges we’ve been through, I still consider this one as the best job in the world.”

Narrating his job, Carlo shared that it allowed him to visit different countries like Greece, Turkey, Australia, Japan, and especially the United States, where he once dreamed of working as a nurse. All these trips were all-expense paid, courtesy of the events he was organizing. He also expressed gratitude to his early mentors, Ramil Solis and Cary Santiago, who equipped him with the skills he has today.

“So kato nga time mao ra gyud to ang ilang like i-advice nako permi na just be humble and stay your feet on the ground ‘cause (there’s) a right time for everything. Muabot ra gyud siya. ‘Nya dili lang gyud nimo ibutang sa imong mind that you’re famous, you have so many followers, like mo work lang gyud ka. You take everyday as a challenge,” Carlo said.

READ: South Town Centre’s 5th wedding fair celebrates Cebu’s best bridal designers

When asked about the most expensive event he has handled, he estimated it at around P2 million, depending on the client’s requests and adjustments.

Carlo he has many clients both locally and abroad and ensures they stay in touch to remain on the same page.

“80% of the clients are coming abroad. Usually ako’y mu-entertain sa mga abroad namo nga clients. So, they make down payments and contract receipts but ang mga walk-ins sometimes akong mga angels,” Carlo stated.

He advises clients of “Unique Weddings and Events” to book their reception and church venues in advance, especially for June and December, as these are popular wedding months.

What’s next for Carlo Abaquita?

“Naa na ko sa point sako life na I believe mura gani’g, it doesn’t mean you can, you should.”

Carlo says he is happy and content with his achievements. With 30-40 weddings a month, his current priority is client satisfaction and maintaining quality over quantity. /clorenciana