Timeless Love: South Town Centre’s 5th wedding fair celebrates Cebu’s best bridal designers

On June 30, 2024, a lifestyle mall in Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu, South Town Centre, showcases love and creativity in its 5th wedding fair. The event concluded with a grand bridal fashion show entitled ‘Timeless Love ‘, a spectacular display of Cebu designers vision, artistry, and craftsmanship.

South Town Centre is developed by Limchua Development Corporation and opened in 2014. Follow South Town Centre on Facebook to know more about its upcoming events.

Bringing together nine of Cebu’s budding designers, the bridal fashion show was a celebration of diversity in bridal fashion. Each designer brought their unique perspective to the runway, showcasing a range of styles from classical to modern designs.

Over the four days of the bridal fair, from June 27 to 30, 2024, the South Town Centre provided a platform for mall-goers, especially soon-to-be wed couples, to connect with top wedding suppliers. This unique opportunity allowed them to explore and engage with a variety of services and products for their special day.

The event strengthens South Town Centre’s commitment to the local community of bringing family-friendly entertainment and convenient shopping experience. South Town Centre also provides a venue for events and special occasions at its 3rd level which can accommodate 400 people.

