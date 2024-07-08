Affordable ‘Rice-for-All’ available soon – DA

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture announced that it will implement ‘Rice-for-All’, a program that offers affordable rice to all Filipinos.

Shortly after the rollout of P29 rice program to 10 Kadiwa stores across Metro Manila and Bulacan on Friday, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Genevieve Guevarra said Saturday in a news forum that the ‘Rice-for-All’ program will sell rice ranging from P45 to P48 in the coming weeks.

“Our ‘Rice-for-All program is in the works where rice will be sold at a cheaper price than the prevailing market prices,” Guevarra said.

Guevarra also expressed that it will be available for everyone to purchase.

“This is for everyone, and not just for the vulnerable sector. So, anyone can buy and there is no limit. Although let’s say that if there are 25 sacks, they can purchase one sack,” she added.

The new rice program will be launched in Kadiwa centers first before it becomes available in other areas.

ALSO READ:

Capitol to resume sale of cheap rice at P29 per kilo

DA ‘working double time’ to lower prices of rice to P20 per kilo

Rice price cap lifted

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP