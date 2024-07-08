Mandaue City employees hold silent protest to support Oliva

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Employees of the Mandaue City Hall held a quick silent protest in solidarity regarding the pending transfer of Atty. Regal Oliva, the city’s treasurer.

The silent protest was conducted after the flag-raising ceremony before the start of the employees’ work on Monday morning, July 8.

The employees also wore black, expressing their sadness and protest regarding the matter.

Oliva said she was overwhelmed and touched by the support of the city employees and the government.

“It is very heartwarming,” said Oliva.

Reassigned

Oliva is set to be reassigned by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) to Navotas City in the National Capital Region.

Oliva said she learned about the transfer in January this year when her friends from the treasury informed her. She said that she did not receive an official communication about the reassignment but only received calls from the director of the BLGF last April.

The City Treasurer said she does not know the reason for the transfer. She noted that city treasurers appointed on a permanent basis can only be removed at the request of the mayor.

“Totally different from this angle wherein it is not the mayor who requested. Apparently, I do not know who requested, but I was told that it was from the Office of the Speaker of the House. But I never saw the official communication. I was just told by the Department of Finance,” said Oliva.

She said that the Department of Finance also has a difficult time transferring her because she has not committed any corruption or graft during her service. She believes that the transfer is political, although she clarified that she is not against the reassignment.

Mayor Jonas Cortes has already sent a letter to the Department of Finance requesting that Oliva be retained as Mandaue City Treasurer, considering her contribution to the growth of Mandaue City.

Cortes described Oliva as a ‘Lost Treasure of the City’.

Cortes, on his Facebook page, also debunked allegations that he was blaming national officials for the transfer of Oliva.

Cortes said that the allegations are an attempt to mislead Mandauehanons about the real situation of the city. He also expressed his commitment to serving during the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., just as during the time of Cortes’ father.

City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan said they are also surprised by the pending transfer.

“Kami mismo, we are worried because kani man gud nga lihok dili ni siya mahitabo out of the blue. I don’t think nga gikan nis taas ang move. I think wala may cause para himoon nis taas,” said Calipayan.

Contributions

Oliva first served Mandaue City as an acting assistant city treasurer in 2008 and was appointed permanent city treasurer in 2015. When Oliva assumed office, the city operated with a budget of nearly P300 million. Today, through strategic financial management and prudent decision-making, the city oversees a budget exceeding P7 billion.

Oliva also fully automated the city’s tax collection system, with Mandaue becoming the first city in the Visayas and Mindanao to achieve full automation in 2013.

Moreover, Mandaue City obtained ISO certification in 2015, a significant accomplishment that reflects quality and accountability in governance.

Oliva was also instrumental in the implementation of online payment for all Mandaue City’s collections, making the city a leader in online processes. This contribution led to the city being hailed as the Most Business-Friendly City in 2022 by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Aside from financial management, Oliva is also an advocate for community development and social justice. She served as the president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter and Governor of the IBP Eastern Visayas Region from 2020 to 2022, and she is the National Director for Gender and Equity from 2022 to the present.

Oliva also champions the rights of women and children as the president of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association (CELLA) and Internal Vice President of the Zonta Club of Cebu II. She is also the Executive Vice President of the Philippine Association of Local Treasurers and Assessors (PHALTRA) and an LGBT champion.

Oliva said that she was already interviewed by Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco and is only waiting for confirmation from the Department of Finance regarding the transfer.

“If it will come, then I will be a good soldier of the government and I will not cause any hesitation to transfer and to have a smooth transition of power and functions with the city treasury,” said Oliva.

Oliva thanked the city government and the business community for their support, cooperation, and diligent payment of their taxes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP