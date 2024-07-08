Alternative playing venues in place in case of bad weather— Pages

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The unpredictable weather in Cebu will not be a major problem for Palarong Pambansa 2024 after the organizers gave the assurance that contingency measures are in place for the week-long meet.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages told the media that they have identified alternative venues for outdoor sports that will be affected by heavy downpour and that they would carry on the games until the evening if the weather will not be favorable early in the day during the meet scheduled from July 11 to 15.

On Monday, July 8, a heavy downpour was experienced throughout Metro Cebu as the preparations for the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa was in full swing. Reports of flooding in several areas in Cebu City were reported during the heavy downpour.

“About 70% of our playing venues are indoors but other sports of course, we can’t do anything about it especially softball, baseball, and football, but one particular sports— tennis have two indoor venues,” Pages said.

The elementary girls and secondary boys tennis competitions will be held at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club courts and Citigreen, respectively.

Bad weather

In case of a bad weather, Pages said that they already reached an agreement with the Naga City Mayor Val Chiong to hold the tennis there for the elementary boys and secondary girls.

The Naga City is located 20.5 kilometers south of Cebu City or an hour drive. The City is equipped with an indoor shell court which was utilized in previous CVIRAA competitions.

Pages also said that they have already taken note on what to do if bad weather occurs based on their observation in last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City.

“Last year in Marikina we saw the heavy downpour and it was something that we noted. We have been taking note of it. In some cases, we have prepared sand bags for the baseball venue to put them as quickly as possible so the downtime won’t be that long,” Pages said.

“We are praying that the weather will be favorable. During the CVIRAA it was very hot. No drop of rain, but this time, it’s a different variable, but I think we are prepared for that,” he added.

