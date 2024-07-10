Senate body cites Guo, 7 others for contempt, seeks their arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Mayor Alice Guo and others were cited for contempt by the Senate panel on women for skipping the chamber’s hearing on local official’s alleged ties to the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) in Tarlac.

Aside from that, the Senate panel was also seeking for the arrest of Guo and 7 other individuals.

During the Senate panel on women’s Wednesday hearing, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian made the motion to cite for contempt the following individuals:

Alice Guo (Guo Hua Ping)

Nancy J. Gamo

Dennis Cunanan

Wenyi Lin

Seimen L. Guo

Jian Zhong Guo

Wesley Guo

Sheila Guo

Panel head Sen. Risa Hontiveros accepted Gatchalian’s motion.

“This committee is ordering the arrest of the persons cited in contempt to be submitted to the Senate President for his signature,” said Hontiveros.

She likewise explained that she would write to Senate President Chiz Escudero’s office after the hearing.

“The chair has ruled to cite them [for] contempt. Pagkatapos ng hearing, susulatan ng chair ang Senate President, once i-affix ng Senate President yung citing [for] contempt ng chair, in effect, mase-set in to motion na ‘yung pag-issue ng warrant of arrest,” said Hontiveros.

Apart from citing the aforementioned individuals for contempt, the Senate panel on women will also issue a subpoena to the following individuals:

Jaimielyn S. Cruz

Roderick Paul B. Pujante

Juan Miguel Alpas

Katherine Cassandra Ong

Alberto Rodulfo “Ar” De La Serna

Jonathan Mendoza

Ronelyn B. Baterna

Michael Bryce B. Mascarenas

Stephanie B. Mascarenas

Rodrigo A. Banda

Jing Gu

Xiang Tan

Daniel Salcedo, Jr.

Chona A. Alejandre

Duanren Wu

