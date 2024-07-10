Senate body cites Guo, 7 others for contempt, seeks their arrest
Senate panel's move came after Guo, others skipped hearing on local officials' ties with Pogo
MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Mayor Alice Guo and others were cited for contempt by the Senate panel on women for skipping the chamber’s hearing on local official’s alleged ties to the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) in Tarlac.
Aside from that, the Senate panel was also seeking for the arrest of Guo and 7 other individuals.
READ MORE:
Pogo probe: Guo, 2 other Bamban execs suspended
Alice Guo says she’s ‘receiving death threats’: ‘I am afraid’
Escudero willing to sign arrest warrant vs Alice Guo
During the Senate panel on women’s Wednesday hearing, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian made the motion to cite for contempt the following individuals:
- Alice Guo (Guo Hua Ping)
- Nancy J. Gamo
- Dennis Cunanan
- Wenyi Lin
- Seimen L. Guo
- Jian Zhong Guo
- Wesley Guo
- Sheila Guo
Panel head Sen. Risa Hontiveros accepted Gatchalian’s motion.
“This committee is ordering the arrest of the persons cited in contempt to be submitted to the Senate President for his signature,” said Hontiveros.
She likewise explained that she would write to Senate President Chiz Escudero’s office after the hearing.
READ MORE:
Pagcor chief Tengco appears in Senate probe into Pogos
PRO-7: No Pogo hubs monitored in Central Visayas
“The chair has ruled to cite them [for] contempt. Pagkatapos ng hearing, susulatan ng chair ang Senate President, once i-affix ng Senate President yung citing [for] contempt ng chair, in effect, mase-set in to motion na ‘yung pag-issue ng warrant of arrest,” said Hontiveros.
Apart from citing the aforementioned individuals for contempt, the Senate panel on women will also issue a subpoena to the following individuals:
- Jaimielyn S. Cruz
- Roderick Paul B. Pujante
- Juan Miguel Alpas
- Katherine Cassandra Ong
- Alberto Rodulfo “Ar” De La Serna
- Jonathan Mendoza
- Ronelyn B. Baterna
- Michael Bryce B. Mascarenas
- Stephanie B. Mascarenas
- Rodrigo A. Banda
- Jing Gu
- Xiang Tan
- Daniel Salcedo, Jr.
- Chona A. Alejandre
- Duanren Wu
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.