Larong Pinoy: Revisiting our childhood’s favorite games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Larong Pinoy, a special side event of the ongoing Palarong Pambansa highlights traditional games played by every Filipino child way before the advent of gadgets.

Kadang-kadang, patintero, tumbang preso, and more are featured in the event wherein all delegations compete against each other in an atmosphere of camaraderie, sense of community and unadulterated childhood fun.

The Department of Education Cebu City Division, together with the Cebu City Government conducted Larong Pinoy on Wednesday, July 10, at the GMall Cebu.

Integrated into the Palarong Pambansa program with the goal of preserving and promoting the traditional games that Filipinos enjoyed during their childhood days, this year’s Larong Pinoy carries the theme “Beyond Sports: Family, Arts, Culture, Tourism, Faith.”

Acting Cebu City Vice-mayor Donaldo ‘Dondon’ Hontiveros said in his speech that Larong Pinoy showcases camaraderie, teamwork, and a sense of community.

“Your participation today is a tribute for our ancestors and the beacon of hope for the future generations,” Hontiveros said.

Meanwhile, acting City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia explains the importance of having fun amidst the pressures of school.

Garcia said that the essence of Larong Pinoy is to have fun while being connected with our roots and our inner child.

“By participating or even just watching our traditional Filipino games I do really hope that all of us will enjoy ourselves today and wish you all the best of luck,” he ended.

Larong Pinoy is a yearly side event of the Palarong Pambansa wherein the host delegation will have the option to choose their set of traditional Filipino games to be competed in.

Cebu City is hosting this year’s Palarong Pambansa from July 9-16 in different venues spread across the city and neighboring LGUs Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City.