Carmen tragedy: Last missing flash flood victim found off Camotes

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 10,2024 - 04:05 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The last missing victim of Monday’s flash floods in Carmen town, northern Cebu has been retrieved on Wednesday off the waters of Camotes Islands.

The body of 15-year-old Mike Stanley Tungal, was found on Wednesday, July 10, according to a post by Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor on his social media page.

Authorities reportedly recovered the minor’s bloated body floating in the waters of Camotes Island.

As of 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, all seven missing victims of the Carmen tragedy have been accounted for, lifeless and floating in different coastal areas of northern Cebu.

The search and rescue operations by the Carmen Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and other partner agencies have officially ended on Wednesday.

Operations began on Monday, a few hours after the victims were swept away by raging flood waters at past 5:00 p.m.

They were on their way home from attending a party at a mountain resort in Sitio Mangingit, Brgy. Lower Natimao-an when the Carmen tragedy happened.

Authorities said as the victims’ pickup truck with 17 passengers crossed a spillway, the onrushing water coming from the mountains swept them away.

A total of 10 individuals were promptly rescued after they were able to get off of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, 7 persons were confirmed to have died in the Carmen tragedy.

The final list of deceased victims consist of: Arshane Bejoc, 11; Rhesamie Ypil Costan, 26; Nathaniel Lozano, 12; Clarisse Ypil, 13; Aishie Hermoso, 12; Elmer Costan, 25; and Mike Stanley Tungal, 15.

Carmen is a third class municipality located 41.3 kilometers north of Cebu City.

