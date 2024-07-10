PWD injures pinky finger during fight with partner’s ‘lover’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The tip of the pinky finger of a 33-year-old woman was ripped after it was allegedly bitten by a woman, who was having an affair with her common-law partner.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, July 9, in Purok Cainta 1, Brgy. Pooc in Talisay City.

In an interview, Myrna (not her real name), said that the suspect, Anna (not her real name), arrived at their residence on Tuesday morning to demand for the return of valuables that she claimed to have given to her partner Roy (not his real name).

Myrna, a person with disability (PWD) due to her partial blindness, said that Anna, 43, was angry and she wanted to take back a cellular phone, jewelry and a key that she gave to Roy, 33.

Anna is a resident of southern Cebu, who no longer lives with her husband.

Roy, a construction worker, was not home when Anna arrived.

Myrna said that she and Anna started to argue.

Their exchange became heated that Myrna ended up scratching Anna on her arm.

She said that Anna retaliated and bit the pinky finger of her right hand.

Barangay tanods, who responded to the commotion, pacified the two women and brought them to the Talisay City Police Station.

The two later on agreed to settle their differences amicably as they decided to no longer pursue charges against each other.

