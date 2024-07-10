Palarong Pambansa: Karate demo held, nat’l games inclusion eyed

Karate Pilipinas(KPI) holds a Karate Exhibition game during the second day of Palarong Pambansa 2024, July 10, at Gmall Cebu, with the hopes of becoming a part of the sporting event of the national games.

According to the KPI organizing committee member, Mark Wendell Gimena, Karate has the intention to be part of the Palarong Pambansa as a regular sport.

Eventhough Karate is already an Olympic sporting event, its still not a part of sporting disciplines that are being contested in the history of the Palarong Pambansa.

“So karon ilang gihatag nga opportunity is an exhibition. Then hopefully it will become a demo sport by next year’s Palarong Pambansa,” Gimena said.

(So now, the opportunity they are giving is an exhibition. Then, hopefully, it will become a demo sport by next year’s Palarong Pambansa.)

One of the board of directors of Karate Pilipinas, Gregoryo Lacorte, said that for 20 years, the KPI had been putting a lot effort to push Karatedo to become one of the sporting events for the Palarong Pambansa.

He recalled that they had been invited in several Palarong Pambansa to demonstrate Karatedo to student athletes and coaches.

“Nakalulungkot isipin na, as of now, it’s still a demo pa rin. So I hope sa susunod na mga araw, eto sana ay maging simula upang makita naman kung gaanon kaganda ang sport na karatedo,” Lacorte said.

(It is sad to think about that as of now it’s still a demo sport. So, I hope in the following days, we hope that this will be the start that they will see how great the sport of karatedo is.)

