MSY World inaugurates Harrington Place, redefining modern homes in a dynamic center of Talisay

MSY World Introduces Harrington Place Pooc (HPP): A New Standard in Modern Contemporary Living and Community Innovation

MSY World, a leader in real estate innovation, unveils Harrington Place Pooc (HPP), Talisay City. The new development marks a significant milestone in modern residential living, offering homes that seamlessly integrate style, functionality, and comfort.

The Perfect Modern Housing Solution

Today’s home buyers are seeking practical yet stylish housing solutions. HPP provides a perfect answer. It features two-story row houses designed to cater to the dynamic needs of families and professionals.

Spread across a scenic and expansive property, HPP plans to expand its development to over 300 residences, reflecting the area’s progressive spirit.

All-New Features

During the launch, top MSY World executives came onstage to share the company’s latest milestones. HPP’s Construction Head, Ms. Irene Pilapil, mentioned that the entire HPP community will be built with equally distributed solar-powered street lights.

HPP will also be powered by an underground electrical system, enabling a refreshing neighborhood without visible wires. The system also comes with many safety and environmental advantages for all future HPP homeowners.

MSY World’s Vision: Make Things Good

At the grand event, MSY World and Harrington Place CEO Martin Philip S. Yeung shared the MSY group’s vision, emphasizing their dedication to creating communities that inspire hope, dynamism, and positive change.

Yeung inspired the crowd with his plans for the company and his commitment to integrating MSY World’s values into every project: goodness, fairness, kindness, hope, loyalty, and dedication to the community. MSY World’s efforts are embodied by its tagline, “Make Things Good.”

Heartfelt Tribute

A special tribute honored philanthropist and trailblazer Dame Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung for her remarkable contributions to charity and business. Alongside her businessman husband, Mr. Carlos Yeung, she represents the foundations of MSY World.

The tribute lauded her numerous accomplishments, including her decades-long work with MSY Foundation and Operation Smile Philippines—a project that has surgically treated thousands of children with cleft deformities and continues to do more to uplift the health of Filipinos today.

Model Homes Unveiling

The event featured captivating performances by the Dreamcatchers and ballroom numbers by Cebu’s top dancesport professionals, adding a touch of excitement to the evening. The lovely crowd was also serenaded by the romantic music of violinist JJB Gacang.

Everything built up to the evening’s highlight as the Yeung family, special guests, and leading executives from MSY World came forward to unveil the newest innovations in modern housing, as envisioned by HPP.

Four HPP model units were unveiled in a spectacular ceremony with fireworks. Each model home features design choices that suit the needs of today’s growing market of home investors.

Three of the four model homes were fully furnished and curated, allowing the night’s special guests, which included friends from the media and Cebu’s top realtors and brokers, a first glimpse of HPP’s aspirational lifestyle within everyone’s reach.

More to Watch For

Strategically located near key transport points and amenities, HPP offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility, enhancing its appeal and long-term investment value.

HPP has yet to announce the start of its official sales period. Meanwhile, stay tuned by following MSY Holdings Corporation on Facebook or visit www.msyholdings.com.

