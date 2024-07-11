Boxing Buddies: A journey of a hopeful father and son

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a boxing match, every punch reflects a boxer’s hard work, training, and sacrifice. It becomes even more special when a father takes on the role of the trainer—the one who guides moves, builds confidence, and nurtures growth inside the ring.

Meet Michael S. Tesoro, the father of Mike L. Tesoro, an aspiring boxing athlete from the CARAGA region, who is set to compete in this year’s Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City under the Junior Boys’ Boxing 44-46 kg category.

At a very young age, Mike started to dream of becoming a boxer when he randomly tried sparring with a skillful friend in their local plaza, where he luckily won. Later, a tournament manager approached his father and suggested they should pursue boxing, recognizing Mike’s potential.

From that moment, Mike’s father started accompanying him during his training and observed the routines, which later inspired him to build a small gym beside their house for their night training sessions. This allowed Mike to grow stronger with each jab and hook he threw.

With intensive improvement from day and night training, along with the warm support of his family, especially his younger sister who set the timer during his training at home, Mike was able to compete in amateur boxing tournaments and various school meets.

Mike already qualified for last year’s Palarong Pambansa, where he placed 4th, just short of a podium finish.

Michael emphasized in an interview with CDN Digital that they are hopeful for the Palaro this year, aiming for the gold medal as a comeback from last year’s shortcoming.

“Ikaduha na ni namong Palaro kibale kadtong una pagsakay niya ug division saka dayon siya sa Palaro. Niya karon balik na sad siya sa Palaro, wala si ka gold pag-una pero karon basin karon na namo madawat ang ganti untag kaloy-an, ihatag na jud sa Ginoo,” he said.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation to those supporting them financially, as his income as a fish vendor in his locality is not enough to sustain their everyday expenses during this week-long tournament of Palarong Pambansa.

“Maong pasalamat sad kos ming suporta namo ming hatag diri sa amoa ug financial allowance kay wala baya koy regular na pangita kay manuroy rako ug isda unsaon man nako pag panuroy nga nag training man ko sa iyaha mao na akong pundo mahurot gyud,” he added.

Meanwhile, as they strive for the gold medal for the second time, Mike is now all set to compete, showcasing the iconic moves and punches he learned from his father’s guidance, all while keeping in mind the values his father instilled in him.

