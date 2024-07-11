Cebuana gymnast aims to emulate SEA Games gold medalist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gymnastics is considered one of the most graceful and medal-rich sports events featured in Palarong Pambansa, and the host Central Visayas (Region 7) won’t have a shortage of contenders in this competition.

As the highly anticipated rhythmic gymnastics gets underway tomorrow at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug Campus, all eyes are on Central Visayas’ gymnastic prospect, Georgina Shanelle Villaruel of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

At just 14 years old, Villaruel has already set her sights on following in the footsteps of her idol, Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa, the decorated Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist and former Palarong Pambansa standout.

“I idolize Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa from the Philippines National Team because she has won many competitions and I admire her moves and skills,” said Villaruel, who will start grade 9 in the coming school year.

Under the guidance of renowned gymnastics coach Darlene Dela Pisa, Daniela’s mother, Villaruel has honed her skills tirelessly.

Villaruel’s potential was evident in her impressive performance at the recent Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), where she clinched a total of six medals.

She bagged two golds, a silver, and three bronzes.

Despite the upcoming competition in her hometown, Villaruel anticipates fierce opposition but remains resolute in her ambitions.

“I train every day to improve my skills, but I still expect tough competition, especially to win a medal. I see myself reaching the finals, but I know it will be challenging to win many medals because of the sheer number of competitors,” she explained.

Despite the odds, her dream of becoming an international-level gymnast fuels her determination to overcome adversities in the Palarong Pambansa.

“I want to become a champion, but that will only be possible if I train harder every day and practice my moves and skills consistently,” Villaruel concluded.

