Palarong Pambansa 2024: Paraase of CV wins nat’l meet’s first gold

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 11,2024 - 07:08 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s rising long-distance runner Asia Paraase won the first gold medal of the entire Palarong Pambansa 2024 in the meet’s first day of hostilities on Thursday, July 11, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Paraase, an incoming Grade 12 of Pajo National High School of Lapu-Lapu City ruled the secondary girls 3,000-meter run to provide not just the host, Central Visayas’ first gold medal, but the entire meet.

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with:

READ MORE: Palarong Pambansa 2024: LIVE UPDATES

“Tiwala lang po sa sarili, tiwala kay God at sa team ko po,” said the 17-year-old Paraase, who breaks down in tears upon reaching the finish line.

“Parang worth it po lahat ng pinaghirapan ko po, at saka naiyak ako dahil sa cheer ng mga tao at ng mga teammates ko.”

Eastern Visayas’ Crishia Mae Tajarros finished second behind Paraase.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: