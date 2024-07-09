Palarong Pambansa 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Here are the latest updates of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, which will be held in different venues around Cebu City and its neighboring cities from July 9 to 16, 2024.

Alternative playing venues in place in case of bad weather— Pages

The unpredictable weather in Cebu will not be a major problem for Palarong Pambansa 2024 after the organizers gave the assurance that contingency measures are in place for the week-long meet.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages told the media that they have identified alternative venues for outdoor sports that will be affected by heavy downpour and that they would carry on the games until the evening if the weather will not be favorable early in the day during the meet scheduled from July 11 to 15.

Palarong Pambansa mascot

The official mascot of the Palarong Pambansa is the “Matatag,” inspired by Cebu’s rarest bird, the Cebu Flowerpecker. The Cebu Flowerpecker was once declared instinct, but its species was rediscovered in 1992. Matatag represents not just its namesake, but also Palaro’s theme “Beyond Sports.”

Pagasa forecasts fair weather in Metro Cebu for Palarong Pambansa week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Delegates and the public will be able to experience a fair weather throughout the week for Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Engineer Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, on Monday, July 8 said that no typhoons or low-pressure area are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this week, affecting Metro Cebu.

Next week, from July 16 to July 18, there is expected to be a low likelihood of typhoons entering PAR.

Cebu City now 100% ready for Palaro hosting – Raymond

With two days left before the official kickoff of Palarong Pambansa 2024, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that everything is now in place.

“We’re very much prepared akong gi tan-aw nga murag naa jud tas one hundred percent ani obviously, kay tungod gyud sa atong mga preparations nga gipangbuhat,” he said.

Still, Garcia said that they will continue to look into the needs of the visiting student-athletes to address their concerns, including the need for stable water supply at the billeting quarters and conduct of extensive price monitor to make sure that they do not end up buying overpriced goods.

Slight changes were made to the official playing venues of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

This was officially announced by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, who is also one of Palarong Pambansa’s overall organizers.

Pages said that it’s important to announce the changes for everyone’s awareness, especially the delegates and their families who will be here in Cebu during the meet.

