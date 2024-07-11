Palarong Pambansa 2024: Paraase shares emotional gold medal win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asia Paraase, a 17-year-old athlete from Pajo National High School in Lapu-Lapu City, captured hearts today as she clinched the first gold medal of the Palarong Pambansa held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Paraase ruled the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run, winning the first gold medal in the entire meet and first gilt for the host delegation, Central Visayas which is an elusive feat.

Tears streamed down Paraase’s face as she crossed the finish line that culminated her emotional journey in triumph.

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with:

Representing also the Spectrum Runners Club, Paraase shattered her personal record with a time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds, surpassing her previous best at the CVIRAA 2024 meet of 10:33.

“I cried tears of joy because everything I’ve sacrificed, all the hardships and setbacks, have finally paid off. This is what God gave me after everything I went through,” Paraase shared in an interview with CDN Digital.

READ MORE:

Palarong Pambansa 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Paraase of CV wins nat’l meet’s first gold

Despite facing challenges like training on a rough-surfaced track due to delays in the completion of the CCSC oval, Paraase’s determination and resilience propelled her to victory.

“I wasn’t confident going in, knowing the strength of my competitors. I just aimed to beat my own time,” she revealed.

Her efforts paid off as she outpaced rivals like Gemma Pogoy, Chrishia Mae Tajarros from Eastern Visayas and Mary Jane Pagayon from Davao Region, who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Paraase, inspired by Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, revealed her ultimate dream which is to represent the Philippines internationally.

“My family, God, my teammates, and my own determination are my inspiration,” she affirmed. “Representing my country abroad would be a dream come true.”

Paraase will also compete in the 1,500-meter run on July 13 at Palarong Pambansa, hoping to clinch another gold medal.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: