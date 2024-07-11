USPF, USC absorb defeats in Shakey’s Invitational in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s bets University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers and the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors absorbed losses in the first day of the ongoing Shakey’s Super League National Invitational women’s volleyball tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Wednesday, July 10.

USPF, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball champion, lost to the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in three sets, 13-25, 15-25, and 17-25.

Meanwhile, USC, last Cesafi season’s first-runner-up, bowed down to the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Lady Knights, 25-22, 25-14, 25-12.

Still, both teams have a chance to redeem themselves as they still have remaining matches for today, Thursday, July 10.

USPF will take on the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Lady Pirates at 12 noon today.

Meanwhile, USC’s match is on Friday, July 12, against De La Salle College of St. Benilde.

