CV slows down on Day 2 of Palaro, secures only two gold medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a spectacular performance in Thursday evening’s dancesport event with nine gold medals, Central Visayas (Region 7), the host delegation, experienced a quieter Day 2 of hostilities in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Central Visayas secured only two gold medals as the competition intensified, particularly in athletics and swimming events dominated by Western Visayas and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The first gold medal came from Ace Francis Bacongallo of Bayawan City, who triumphed in the elementary boys’ triple jump event at the Cebu City Sports Center late Friday afternoon.

He outperformed Jun Jun Galvez from Cagayan Valley (Region 2), who settled for bronze, and Jacob Ladaga from Caraga Region (Region 13), who also claimed bronze.

At the Mandaue Sports Complex, Central Visayas’ arnisadors Amber Joy Notarte, Jayne Paller, and Athena Kate Sapio from Pajo Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City clinched the region’s second gold medal by dominating the team synchronized Likha Anyo Espada Y Daga event, beating competitors from Western Visayas (Region 6) and Davao Region (Region 11).

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, Region 7 has accumulated a total of 15 gold medals, along with 23 silver and 7 bronze medals, slipping from third place on the first day to fourth in the overall medal standings on the second day.

In addition to the gold medals, Central Visayas also earned two silver medals from Kacie Gabrielle Tionko of Silliman University in Dumaguete for the 200-meter individual medley in the secondary girls’ category, alongside Quiel Noreen Pilayre of Bohol Wisdom School.

Another silver medal was secured by Filgie Marie Pedalino of Bayawan City in the 40-kilogram cadet girls’ wrestling event at SM Seaside City Cebu. At the same time, Antonnette Torregue, also from Bayawan City, took home a bronze medal in the same weight category.

STRONG TEAM SPORTS PERFORMANCE

Despite a modest gold medal count on Day 2, Central Visayas’ team sports, especially in ball games, showcased strong performances.

At Il Corso grounds in the South Road Properties (SRP), the elementary baseball team edged out Northern Mindanao (Region 10) 5-4, recovering from a defeat on Day 1 against Region 12.

At SHS-AdC football field in Mandaue City, the defending champions of the elementary boys’ football from Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves triumphed over CARAA Region 5-0, maintaining an unbeaten record after three matches.

The secondary boys’ sepak takraw team won against Northern Mindanao with scores of 5-15, 15-7, and 15-12 at SHS-AdC.

At USJ-R Basak Campus, Santa Fe Central Elementary School from Bantayan Island defeated CARAA Region 25-10, 25-8.

In secondary boys’ basketball, UV Baby Lancers remained undefeated at 3-0 after beating Region 12 93-81 at USC Main Campus gymnasium, while Abellana National School (ANS) girls’ team dominated Region 2 with a score of 79-61 at USC North Campus.

Lastly, SHS-AdC Magis Eagles shut out BARMM 10-0 in secondary boys’ football and narrowly defeated NCR 4-3 in futsal.

CALABARZON GRABS LEAD

Meanwhile, Calabarzon (Region IV-A) temporarily displaced the reigning champion National Capital Region (NCR) from the top spot in the medal standings.

Calabarzon has amassed a total of 29 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals, while NCR closely follows with 26 gold, 14 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Western Visayas (Region 6) holds third place with a tally of 16 gold, 16 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

Behind Central Visayas is Davao Region (Region 11) with a medal count of 13 gold, 14 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

