Palarong Pambansa futsal: Central Visayas on track to defend title.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas futsal girls secondary team is on track to defend the title they won from last year’s Palarong Pambansa which was held in Marikina City in Metro Manila.

The team has already secured two wins. Their first win was against Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9), 7-3, yesterday, July 11, and their second win was during an intense match today, July 12, against the National Capital Region (NCR), 4-3, here at Sacred Heart School- Ateneo de Cebu.

According to coach Melan Bordalba, the girls’ performance in the first two games was very good despite the lack to do some warm-ups and preparations before the games.

“They are playing so good. Of course, it’s a tough game, heavy. Wala meh ka warm up ug tarung, but, anyway, na maintain gihapon nila [ilang performance] ang win,” said Bordalba.

(They are playing so good. Of course, it’s a tough game, heavy. We failed to warm up properly, but, anyway, we still maintained [their performance] to win.)

She also emphasized that the home-court advantage had a big impact on the team’s performance.

The team still has one more game in the elimination round before the quarterfinals will be held. They will be going up against Region 10, and the game will be held on Saturday, July 13.

“Last game against NMRAA (Region 10). After ana, for quarterfinals, but karon magfocus sa mi for tomorrow’s game then sa quarterfinals,” she said.

(Our last game [in the elimination round] will be NMRAA [Region 10]. After that, for quarterfinals, but for now, we will focus first for tomorrow’s game then on the quarterfinals.)

In an interview with CDN Digital, coach Melan also said that their goal for this year’s Palaro would be to defend the title.

“Our goal of course is to really defend the title,” she said.

Region 7’s girl’s futsal team is led by two Philippine team members, Jodi Marie Banzon, who is the captain of the team, and Lyka Cueva, who is a co-captain.

