PVC Archery targeting demo status in Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Archery Philippines (WAP) held a PVC Archery Competition, on Friday, July 12, at SRP grounds as a way of promoting the sport.

Polyvinyl Chloride or PVC Archery is being held as an exhibition game of the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2024 wherein young archers from elementary level can play.

Apart from the actual bow and arrow, the event used a bow made from a PVC pipe that is lightweight, and easy to use for students ages 12 and below.

Mildred De Leon, National Technical Official, said they want to show that people can start archery at a young age.

“Gusto lang namin ipakita na we can start archery without the official bow and arrow, using PVC pwede kang magsimula,” De Leon told CDN Digital.

She added that the reason why some people are discouraged to take up archery as a sport or hobby is because of the prohibitive price of the equipment.

“Lagi kasing sinasabi na mahal yung archery,” she said.

With the help of WAP Secretary General, Architect Rosendo Dondon Sombrio, the sport is being exhibited during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

WAP is now taking steps to make PVC Archery a regular sport of Palarong Pambansa calendar, but for now they are applying for it to become a demo sport.

“Marami kasing requirements para maging demo sports. Hopefully makapasa kami before the requirement para makapasok kami sa Palaro 2025,” De Leon said.

Meanwhile, Zhyrel Vince Albos, an 11-year-old student of Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School said that he is wishing for the sport to become a demo event in the Palaro.

“Nag wish pud ko nga maapil ang PVC Archery para makaapil pud ang mga bata,” said Albos.

Albos has been playing archery for two years now.

In the current Palarong Pambansa setup, only high school students can compete in Archery using the standard bow and arrow.

