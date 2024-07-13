Amihan to bring cloudy skies, rain possible nationwide — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon would bring overcast skies and rain showers on Saturday in many parts of the country.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)

The southwest monsoon, locally called amihan, would affect the southern portion of Luzon, as well as Visayas and Mindanao regions, said Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda in an early morning public forecast.

These areas may see isolated rain showers and thunder with possible floods and landslides, according to the state weather agency.

Pagasa likewise reported that they are monitoring cloud cluster formation over western Palawan and eastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Ang mga kaulapan po na ito ay continuous monitoring tayo sa posibilidad na ito ay magkaroon ng sirkulasyon at maging isang low pressure area sa mga susunod na araw,” explained Castañeda.

(We are continuously monitoring cloud clusters for the possibility of circulation and low pressure area in the coming days.)

As for Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Pagasa said there will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with high possibility of rain showers around Saturday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms may be anticipated in eastern Visayas, the state weather agency noted.

For Saturday, no gale warnings were raised by Pagasa over any seaboard nationwide.

