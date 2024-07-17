Asia Paraase: A Cebuana runner on the right track

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It was as if a noise cancellation device was put into Asia Paraase’s ears as she crossed the finish line en route to bagging the first gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

All she focused on was winning the race that may help her achieve her dreams.

As she realized she won the 3,000-meter run, the 17-year-old runner from Lapu-Lapu City just let it all go.

“All of my hard work was worth it,” Paraase said as she struggled to hold back her tears.

Paraase, a 17-year-old athlete from the Pajo National High School in Lapu-Lapu City, won the first gold of the meet on Thursday, July 11, by clocking 10 minutes and 27:36 seconds. It was her first Palaro gold, too.

Who is Asia Paraase?

Paraase is the eldest of three siblings. Her parents are Sarah May Paraase and Randy Paraase.

Growing up, Asia Paraase was already immersed in the world of athletics.

“Finding my footing in the field of athletics wasn’t hard,” Paraase, who is a member of the vainted Spectrum Runners Club, said in an interview with CDN Digital. “It seems like being a track star was already in my veins.”

Her mother, Sarah Mae, and aunt, Lorilyn Abucay, were also track and field athletes during their younger days.

“Sa dugo nalang sad namo nga grabe mi ka passionate ani nga sport. Na adapt nalang sad nako niya ganahan man sad ko. Nag sugod ko grade six until now and ika duha pa ni nako nga Palaro,” she said.

(It’s on our blood that we are very passionate with this sport. I adapted and I really like it too. I started when I was in sixth grade and this is still my second stint in the Palaro.)

At the young age of two years old, Paraase ran her first fun run with her parents. But her serious training for athletics began when she was 12 years old.

“I started when I was 12 years old and I gained interest in running when I was 7 years old. I transferred to Mactan Airbase Elementary School and then it was the first time I made it to the CVIRAA (Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association) way back in 2019. Until now, I still continue to compete in the CVIRAA,” she said.

The CVIRAA meet serves as the basis for qualifying for the Palarong Pambansa.

Love for running

Paraase says she likes the sport that she doesn’t even mind that, at times, she loses.

“I love running even though I lose, it is okay because I believe that as long as I live, there’s always hope,” said Paraase, who, like many others, started as a sprinter.

With all the medals she has earned over the years, Paraase has also faced her fair share of challenges.

Among them included managing her time as a student-athlete and an elder sister.

“Since I am the eldest, I make sure I don’t show my weakness to my family and I need to be a good influence to my younger siblings. It’s not easy but it’s okay. I have to cope so I could help give my family a better life, and be able to give them good food to eat.”

Paraase said this is what motivates her to keep going. She aims to accomplish her dreams by someday making it to international competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games or even the Asian Games.

First Palaro gold

In her second Palaro stint held in her homecourt in Cebu, Paraase knew that she would be competing with top athletes from other regions.

She said she still felt nervous about competing against the best of the best runners from all over the country. What she did was quite simple and helpful, come to think of it: She focused on beating her own self rather than trying to think of her opponents. And it worked.

After 10 minutes and 27.36 seconds, from focusing on just herself crossing the finish line, Paraase started hearing the cheers from the crowd.

She looked up and realized she made it. She is now a Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, a double gold medalist at that.

She won her second gold of the meet by topping the 1,500-meter run on Sunday, July 14.

She finished the race in 4 minutes and 50 seconds, besting her 2024 CVIRAA record of 4:56.

“I feel blessed and happy because this is not just for mw but for my team, my region, most especially my city,” she said as she also honored her coach, Alex Loloy, who served as her second father.

Paraase: Next Mary Joy Tabal?

Paraase shared that she also gets inspiration from Cebuana Olympian and Marathon Queen Mary Joy Tabal, who also started as a sprinter.

Sarah, Asia’s mom, was the one who told Asia about Tabal’s humble beginnings, and how this could serve as the youngsters inspiration to strive for more and be the best.

Now, Asia holds dear to her heart her “Ate Tabal’s” victories and words of encouragement.

“I idolize Ate Tabal. I really like to meet her and hopefully she’d be proud of me because I idolize her and look up to her,” she said.

And as fast as she runs, Tabal was quick to send Asia her message.

“Congratulations, Asia! Thank you for winning the first gold medal in the 3000m for Region 7 in Palaro! I am very humbled that you mentioned me as your idol,” Tabal said.

Meanwhile, Asia not only wants to represent the country in international races. She also aspires to serve her country as a member of the Philippine Air Force someday.

Asia Paraase’s journey is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and perseverance. Her achievements at a young age serve as an inspiration to many aspiring athletes, showing that with hard work and dedication, dreams can be realized.

As Asia continues to break barriers and set new records, she remains a shining example of what it means to pursue excellence while staying humble and grounded.

Her message to other aspiring athletes:

“Just continue to strive. I know you can achieve what I have achieved as long as you stay humble and trust in God.”