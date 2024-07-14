Asia Paraase completes Palaro mission after winning 2nd gold medal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas’ 17-year-old track sensation, Asia Paraase, delivered another jaw-dropping performance, securing her second gold medal at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on Sunday, July 14, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

Paraase, an Oponganon long-distance runner, clinched victory in the secondary girls’ 1,500-meter run, setting a new personal best of 4 minutes and 50 seconds, shattering her previous record of 4:56 set at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2024.

Her stellar performance comes on the heels of winning the Palarong Pambansa’s first gold medal in the 3,000-meter run on Thursday, July 11. Paraase bested Davao Region’s Mary Jane Pagayon, who took silver, and Rica Rile of Bicol Region, who settled for bronze.

“Happy kaayo ko nga nakalampos ko aning Palarong Pambansa ug nakadaog sa 1,500m run,” said Paraase from Pajo National High School. “Pero kadto nga time kay nag guol ko kay pirting hilak sa akong mga kontra, kanang murag para nako sakit pud para sa ilaha samot na sa kadto nga time, grabe sad ilang performance ganina.”

The young athlete was overwhelmed with joy, discovering at the last minute that her entire family, including her grandmother and aunts, alongside her parents, had come to watch her final race.

Overcoming Adversity

Paraase’s journey to the top has been anything but smooth. Last year, she left the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City without a single medal, enduring injuries, illness, and uncertainty along the way.

“Before ana daghan kaayo ko ug naagian. Gihilantan ko, naa ko mga injuries, pero akong gi-focus sa akong mind nga dili ko magpadala. Di gyud ko pwede magpadala kay naa pa ko mga marathons ug running events apilan ani, ig human sa Palaro,” shared Paraase, representing the Spectrum Runners Club.

After her triumph in the 3,000-meter run, Paraase tempered her expectations for the 1,500-meter event. However, she was determined to give her all, a mindset that paid off with another gold.

“Ako na lang gi tatak sa akong utok nga kung unsa man mahimo nako nga performance sa 1,500m run, mao akong dawaton, pero ako gihapon buhaton akong best,” she explained.

The Future Beckons

Paraase’s exceptional talent has caught the eye of top universities in Manila, eager to recruit her for their prestigious track and field programs.

“Karon sa Palaro naa niduol, mga Manila nga universities. Humanon sa nako akong eskwela sa Grade 12 sa public school una ko mo decide inig ka college nako,” she revealed.

Determined to secure a brighter future, Paraase plans to pursue a commerce degree and has a strong desire to join the Philippine Air Force, influenced by the daily training with uniformed personnel at the Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base.

“Naningkamot gyud ko maka eskwela ko ug nindot nga university kahibaw man sad ko nga dili ko forever nga athlete. Need gyud mi ug stable nga job, need ko maka support sa akong pamilya puhon,” she concluded.

