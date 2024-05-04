CVIRAA: Paraase bags gold medal for Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s top female runners, Asia Paraase, flexed her winning form as the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association’s (CVIRAA) track and field competition unfolded on Saturday, May 4, at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) track oval in Mandaue City.

Paraase, who is a student of Pajo National High School, delivered the first gold for Lapu-Lapu City after dominating the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run.

She breasted the finish tape in 10 minutes, 39.02 seconds, beating Tagbilaran City’s Leznie Delfino who clocked in 11:15.25 good for silver.

Canlaon City’s Lara Abegail Carcedo earned the bronze medal from her 11:40.31 performance in the CVIRAA track and field competition.

Negros Oriental’s Lyn Joy Mondido (11:41.29) and Bohol Province’s Ma. Nila Acampado (11:47.59) settled for fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Paraase’s gold medal

Paraase logged her gold-medal performance a week after she topped the 8-kilometer distance of the Run King 2024 that also happened here in Cebu.

Her gold medal win assured her a slot for Region 7 in the Palarong Pambansa this July in Cebu City.

In last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Marikina, Paraase who also competes for the Spectrum Runners Club, earned a silver medal in the same event she topped earlier today.

In the other events in the CVIRAA, Jhulian Canalita of Bohol Province ruled the 5,000m secondary boys run in 16:05.17, followed by Carcar City’s Clint Nino Roma who finished the race in 16:39.68. Tanjay City’s John Khemer Quizada rounded off the top three runners in 17:02.69.

Secondary boys 400m dash

In the secondary boys 400m dash, Canlaon City’s Vince Kenneth Patulada nabbed the gold medal after crossing the finish line in 53.65 seconds.

Patulada narrowly beats Dumaguete City’s Earl Russell Cadelina who clocked in 53.69 seconds, earning the latter with a silver medal. Cebu Province’s Diether Ua-O grabbed the bronze medal in 53.80 seconds.

On the other hand, Bayawan City’s Rogelyn Alba ruled the 400m elementary girls event in the CVIRAA. She timed at 1 minute and 06.33 seconds to bag the gold medal. Bohol Province’s Glaiza Jhean Villamor settled for silver after finishing the race in 1:06.76, followed by Dumaguete City’s Shakira Faith Narciso in 1:06.92 for a bronze medal.

400m dash elementary boys

Lastly, Aldin Jake Timbal of Bohol Province topped the 400m dash elementary boys in 59.53 seconds, beating Mandaue City’s Yun Alison who settled for a silver medal in 1:01.68. Cebu Province’s Berniel Ejara rounded off the top three in the 400m elementary boys in 1:02.53.

The competition took a break at 9:00 a.m. and will resume at 3:00 p.m., to avoid heatstroke and dehydration among athletes due to the extreme heat.

The afternoon events include the long jump final and the 100m and 110m hurdles qualifying round.

