Mary Joy Tabal shares heartfelt message to fan who won Palarong Pambansa’s first gold medal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mary Joy Tabal, the celebrated “Marathon Queen” of the Philippines, shared a heartfelt message to Asia Paraase, the young athlete who clinched the first gold medal at the Palarong Pambansa.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tabal expressed her deep admiration for Paraase, a fellow Cebuana, who revealed that she idolizes Tabal.

Paraase didn’t just win the gold medal; she also bested her personal 3,000-meter secondary girls record with a new time of 10 minutes and 27.36 seconds, eclipsing her previous best of 10:33.

The 17-year-old 11th grader of Pajo National High School beat Eastern Visayas’ Chrishia Mae Tajarros (10:39.72) and Davao Region’s Mary Jane Pagayon (10:52.72).

“Congratulations, Asia! Daghang salamat for winning the first gold medal in the 3000m for Region 7 in Palaro! Humbled kaayo ko nga gi-mention ko nimo as your idol,” Tabal remarked graciously.

Tabal, who has dominated the National Milo Marathon Finals for six consecutive years and represented the Philippines in the Olympics, understands the dedication and passion required to excel in long-distance running.

She told Paraase, “Padayon lang. Daghan gyud opportunities ang moabot as long as you keep that fire in your heart. Always remember, sports is not always about winning. Importante nga kaila ka sa imung circle kay dako kaayo na nga factor sa imung career ug success. All the best and congratulations!”

Their shared roots in running emphasize a deeper relevance between them. Both athletes are former sprinters who have transitioned to longer distances with remarkable success.

Tabal’s career serves as an inspiration for Paraase, who is beginning to make her mark in the sport as a member of the Spectrum Runners Club.

“Always remember, sports is not always about winning,” Tabal reminded Paraase, highlighting the importance of perseverance and community support in achieving success.

As Paraase continues to pave a path in the running scene, Tabal’s words of encouragement will undoubtedly resonate, inspiring her toward bigger accomplishments.

