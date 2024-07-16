Palarong Pambansa 2024: NCR retains overall crown in runaway fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Capital Region (NCR) reaffirmed its supremacy at the Palarong Pambansa, clinching the overall championship in dominating fashion as the five-day event concluded on Tuesday, July 16.

NCR secured a commanding total of 98 gold medals, complemented by 66 silvers and 74 bronzes, with only a few team sports events remaining as of this writing.

The final day saw NCR’s Far Eastern University (FEU) Diliman football squad and Rizal High School secondary girls’ softball team delivering the last two gold medals of the tournament.

FEU Diliman triumphed in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Tañon College of San Carlos City from Western Visayas at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, Rizal High School secured the victory in the softball finals against Western Visayas at the USC Talamban campus.

Following NCR in the standings was CALABARZON (Region 4-A) at second place with a tally of 57 gold, 51 silver, and 53 bronze medals, followed closely by Western Visayas at third with 56 gold, 41 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

Notably, Davao Region (Region 11) climbed to fourth place from its 2023 finish at sixth.

Back-to-back 5th place

The host delegation, Central Visayas (Region 7) maintained its fifth-place position for the second consecutive year.

Despite surpassing its medal count from the previous year, the host delegation couldn’t replicate its fourth-place finish from 2019’s Palarong Pambansa in Davao City, ending with a total of 110 medals — 29 gold, 42 silver, and 39 bronze.

Central Visayas’ highlights included the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves securing a gold medal in the elementary boys’ football finals against CALABARZON with a score of 3-0 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on the final day.

Rounding off the top 10 in the final medal rankings were Central Luzon (25-37-45), Eastern Visayas (18-14-22), SOCKSARGEN (17-23-31), Northern Mindanao (14-27-43), and Bicol Region (14-15-20), respectively.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024, featuring 34 sports events, welcomed over 12,000 athletes from 19 delegations, including newcomers National Academy of Sports (NAS) and Philippine Schools Overseas (POS).

The event marked a historic return to Cebu City after three decades since its last hosting in 1994.

