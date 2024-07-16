Gun-for-hire killed in shootout with Waterfront police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who is believed to be a gun-for-hire, was killed in a shootout with personnel of the Waterfront Police Station Monday night.

The suspect was identified as Santiago Yu alias “Tiago,” a resident of Brgy. Tejero in Cebu City.

Yu was believed to be responsible for the killing of a 35-year-old man last July 13.

In a report, Waterfront police said that they received a call from a concerned resident of Sitio Silangan 1 informing them of the presence of an armed man in their area Monday night.

When the police went the area to verify, the suspect allegedly fired shots at them. Luckily, no one from among the law enforcers were hurt.

Police said that they tried to go after Yu, who jumped into the river in Sitio Tivel and disappeared.

Waterfront police called for assistance from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as they tried to locate Yu.

During their search of structures that were located near the river, law enforcers found Yu hiding in a house that was under construction.

Police said that Yu again fired shots at the law enforcers but missed. One of the policemen who returned fire, hit Yu on the right side of his body, which caused his death.

Law enforcers recovered from his possession a .38 caliber revolver with three live ammunition and a medium pack and 10 small packs believed to contain shabu.

