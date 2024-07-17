DepEd to turn over Palarong Pambansa equipment to Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All equipment used for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City will be properly inventoried, according to an official from the Department of Education (DepEd) here.

Adolf Aguilar, assistant division schools superintendent of DepEd Cebu City, told reporters on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after the closing ceremony of Palaro ended, that “all equipment will be inventoried” after the Palarong Pambansa.

“And [all equipment] will be turned over to the [Cebu] City kay kita may ga-dispose sa mga equipment except sa mga shuttlecock [because] those are disposable. But the equipment will be turned over to the City Government and they, I think, are planning to jumpstart a comprehensive sports program nga maoy produkto aning Palaro,” he said.

Right now, Aguilar said, Cebu City already has almost all the equipment for sports events, but he did not specify what sports were those.

Transparency

“Kung dili nato ni i-inventory og tarong sayang kana. We should be guardians of government funds. Dili infinite ang atong mga budget, so kinahanglan gamiton og tarong ang atong sports equipment para magbunga ni para sa kabataang Pilipino,” Aguilar said.

He added that next week, they will be inviting all the members of the media to show that all purchased equipment were returned and inventoried for transparency.

Aguilar said that this would also help minimize the speculations that may arise in case there is a lack of equipment.

“These resources should be documented, turned over, to the City Government kay ilaha maning kwarta pero kami may nipadagan sa duwa, so atong i-turn over balik para makita nga naa ragyud ang atong mga equipment nga gipamalit sa Palarong Pambansa,” he added.

Cebu City allocated P262 million budget for the hosting of the 64th Palarong Pambansa from July 9 to 16.

TV sets to public schools

Meanwhile, Aguilar clarified the 55-inch television sets that were used to monitor the different sports events and medal tally, are DepEd-owned.

These TV sets will soon be given to public schools here, including the plastic tables and chairs used during the event will also be given to schools that lack these things especially that the opening of classes is near.

The opening of classes for School Year 2024-2025 is set on July 29, 2024 and will end on April 15, 2025.

