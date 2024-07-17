Mandaue City to establish recreational area for PWDs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Mandaue City will soon have a recreational area where they can enjoy, relax, and interact with one another.

The recreational area is planned to be situated in Pajara Park underneath the Marcelo Fernan Bridge in Brgy. Umapad.

It will feature equipment for sitting volleyball, 3×3 wheelchair basketball, and other sports games. Additionally, a coffee and snack shop will be built there.

The city has planned to beautify and improve Pajara Park.

Dr. Michael Allan Pielago, the Officer-In-Charge of the Persons with Disability Affairs Office, announced this during the city’s celebration of National Disability Rights Week on Wednesday, July 17.

In his speech during the program, Mayor Jonas Cortes emphasized that Mandaue values inclusivity, prioritizes accessibility in public places, and continuously improves programs supporting PWDs.

“In moving Mandaue forward, we promise to collectively create a city where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can move freely and confidently. Our great ambition is to show courage and unity to realize the vision of a future where no one is left behind,” said Cortes.

Cortes also thanked PWD-friendly companies and partners who were awarded during the event. A few wheelchairs were also given to some indigent PWDs.

During the celebration, a caravan of services was conducted, including free medical and dental consultations, free medicines and vitamins, and notarization, among others.

In the coming days, different sports activities for PWDs will also be conducted, including table tennis and 3-on-3 wheelchair basketball.

Last Monday and Tuesday, the city also held a livelihood exhibit where PWDs could display and showcase their products, food, and services.

Pielago said that PWDs with small businesses were given additional income of P10,000 by the city government.

“Duna kay gamay business niya need ka capital usually mangutang ka unya at the end, sige nalang ka bayad sa utang so the city is giving additional capital. Sa pagkakarun, the city has given 150 beneficiaries, niya next year another 100 beneficiaries,” said Pielago.

Mandaue City has around 7,000 registered PWDs who receive P6,000 in financial assistance yearly.

