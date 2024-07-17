LPA floods parts of northern Cebu, 1 hurt in landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least one got injured while several areas in northern Cebu became inundated due to heavy rains brought by the effects of the low-pressure area (LPA) on Wednesday, July 17.

Several localities like the town of San Remigio had also conducted preemptive evacuation on families affected by the floods that started late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the local government on its official Facebook page, at least 80 individuals from Brgy. Lawis were transferred to the San Remigio Sports Complex and Evacuation Center.

The barangay captain ordered the evacuation and personally escorted residents after floodwaters began to enter their respective houses.

Meanwhile in Catmon town, intense rainfall resulted in a landslide that hit a popular beach destination in Brgy. Binongkalan.

Rocks from the landslide injured a 40-year-old man who was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Glenn Villas, head of Catmon Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said that the landslide destroyed the parking space of the beach resort.

Flooding

Netizens also reported flooding in other areas in northern Cebu that made some roads impassable, including the highway in Brgy. Don Pedro, Bogo City that borders San Remigio in the west.

Floods were also experienced in the towns of Tabogon and Borbon while the highway leading to Brgy. Daanlungsod in Medellin town became impassable due to a felled tree.

LPA

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) issued several color-coded heavy rainfall advisories in Cebu due to the presence of the LPA.

They raised Orange Warning Level in northern Cebu, covering (San Francisco, Tudela, Poro, Pilar, Carmen, Catmon, Tuburan, Sogod, Danao City, Asturias, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Santa Fe, Madridejos.

Areas under Orange Warning Level will receive rainfall between 15 millimeters (mm) and 30 mm within an hour, and will likely continue in the next two hours.

Water from rainfall amounting to 33 mm can fill 12 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Pagasa-Mactan also raised Yellow Warning Level in other areas in Cebu.

These included Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Argao, Ronda, Dumanjug, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Alegria, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, and Santander.

Areas under a Yellow Heavy Rainfall Warning will experience rainfall between 7.5 millimeters (mm) and 15 mm within one hour and will continue in the next two hours.

