Lapu-Lapu City awards cash incentives to Palaro medalists

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Student-athletes from Lapu-Lapu City who participated in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 and won medals received cash incentives from the City Government.

Athletes from the city bagged four gold medals in Arnis, two gold medals in athletics, two silver medals in Arnis, and a bronze medal in table tennis at the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The City Public Information Office confirmed that the city has awarded P30,000 in cash incentives for gold medalists, P20,000 for silver medalists, and P10,000 for bronze medalists.

Among the notable athletes was Asia Abucay Paraase, who won the first gold medal for Region 7 and was recognized with the Inspiring Story Award for her heartwarming act of helping another competitor after the competition.

Paraase won two gold medals in the track events at the Palarong Pambansa.

Due to this recognition, Paraase, a student from Pajo National High School, received an additional P5,000 and a new cellular phone.

On Wednesday, July 17, the athletes visited the office of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

In addition to the cash incentives, the athletes were also given certificates.

