Slippery road causes Liloan accident that killed 2 men

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two friends were killed after their motorcycle slipped on the wet road as they were traversing the national highway in Liloan, Cebu.

The victims, who were identified as Edgardo Tambago, 27, and Jerwin Belamia, 30, came from a fiesta celebration in Carmen town and were traveling back to their boarding house in Brgy. Basak, Lapu-Lapu City when the accident happened at around 4 a.m. at the vicinity of Brgy. Poblacion, Liloan.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Liloan Police Station, said that Belamia, who was the backrider, no longer made it to the hospital alive.

On the other hand, Tambago, the motorcycle driver, died while he was being treated for his injuries at the Provincial Hospital in Danao City.

The two men were co-workers at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

During their investigation, Gingoyon said they learned that the two drunk liquor at the fiesta celebration.

Gingoyon said that Tambago lost control of his motorcycle as they were traversing a slippery highway in Liloan town as a result of the early morning rain.

He said that the two men were wearing helmets. But their heads may have been badly injured during their fall, which caused their death.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

