Tourist dies in ‘jumping ballon’ accident at an Olango resort

The Lapu-Lapu City Government is investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman who died after participating in a jumping balloon activity at Pinkys Floating Cottage Rental in Sitio Basdako, Brgy. San Vicente, Olango Island.

The incident occurred on July 11, 2024, and the victim, Catherine Paypa Egam, a tourist from Cagayan De Oro City, was pronounced dead on July 19, 2024, while in the hospital.

READ: Olango slowly rising from ashes

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan stated that the city will review the incident to implement measures to prevent similar occurrences.

“There will be a meeting next week to all operators to discuss the details of the current up includes the safety practices pud,” Chan added.

The Olango Police investigation revealed that Egam was lying on the jumping balloon when a resort staff member, Jford Ontong, jumped on the opposite end.

This caused Egam to bounce upward and hit her head, leading her to fall into the water unconscious.

She was initially taken to Sta. Rosa Community Hospital and later transferred to a private hospital in Cebu, where she died.

Chan confirmed that the Tourism Office has recommended suspending the resort’s operations pending further investigation and evaluation of the activity’s safety. A meeting will be held next week with all operators to discuss safety practices.

Garry Lao, head of the City Tourism Office, also recommended the resort’s temporary closure and informed the Lapu-Lapu Tourist Police and Olango Police Station.

He assured that the city is dedicated to enhancing safety measures to protect tourists and maintain Lapu-Lapu’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“So that they will have a good experience in Lapu-Lapu and to protect the image of Lapu-Lapu as a tourist destination,” he added. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP