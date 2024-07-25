Over 500 eskrimadors join 1st tournament in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — More than 500 “Eskrimadors” from Lapu-Lapu City Arnis de Abanico participated in the first-ever three-day Lapu-Lapu Eskrima and Tournament, held at Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

The activity started on Monday, July 22, and will end on Wednesday, July 24.

The Eskrima Cultural Showdown took place on the first day of the competition, while the Fore Competition commenced on the second day of the activity.

Meanwhile, on the third day of the competition, competitors participated in the “Labanan” or individual competition.

A total of 12 teams competed in the 35 categories, with participants ranging in age from 5 to 17 years old.

According to Jonel Pepito, head coach of Lapu-Lapu City Arnis de Abanico, the activity is the culmination of the Filipino Martial Arts Propagation Project of the Lapu-Lapu City Government.

Through this project, the youth were given the opportunity to learn the Filipino martial art.

He added that their training started on March 15, 2023, in preparation for the “Kadaugan sa Mactan.”

According to Pepito, the city coordinated with the Department of Education in holding the competition, as participants were from different school clubs.

The overall champion of the competition will receive P80,000, the first placer will receive P60,000, the second placer will receive P40,000, and the third placer will receive P20,000.

