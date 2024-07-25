HUDO transfers CICC occupants to transitory housing

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) began transferring families living inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) to transitory housing on Wednesday, July 24.

Approximately 21 families were the first to be relocated to the transitory housing just across the CICC compound in Brgy. Guizo.

The families volunteered to vacate their homes and were assisted by HUDO personnel in demolishing their makeshift houses and moving their belongings to the transitory housing.

The 21 families were from Barangay Subangdaku and had been living inside the CICC. They were previously settlers along the Mahiga Creek, where their houses were demolished by the city to make way for the slope protection project implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways about three years ago.

Princess Madelle Cabase expressed her happiness about being relocated to the transitory housing.

“Makabalhin na jud mi didto kanang tarong nga pinuy-anan. Comfortable ra pod mi kay dako-dako man siya og hawan, naa mi tubig ug kuryente,” said Cabase.

Over 500 families have been living inside the CICC, including fire victims from Barangay Guizo in 2016 and Barangay Tipolo in 2019.

Over 330 of these families will be transferred to the temporary housing, while 190 families will be relocated to the city’s condominium-type housing project in Barangay Tipolo.

HUDO Head Karlo Cabahug stated that they aim to transfer all CICC settlers around the first to second week of August.

“Voluntary (demolition) siya, mao manggud nay thrive nato sa HUDO ug kagamhanan sa Mandaue nga dili ta sa pwersadong pagdemolish. Ang katong naa sa area nga kinahanglan natong ibalhin nakasabot sila, dawat nila ang programa, mao nang boluntaryo ang pagguba nila sa structure, i-assist lang kung kinahanglan sila assistance,” said Cabahug.

The city government will hold the groundbreaking of the new city hall, a one-stop-shop government center, at the CICC on August 30, in line with the celebration of its 55th charter anniversary.

RELATED STORIES

Fire victims living at CICC compound to be transferred this month

170,000 houses being built for informal settlers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP