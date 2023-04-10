Internationally applauded eskrimador to play role of Lapulapu in Kadaugan sa Mactan 2023

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government is giving priority to local talents in the Kadaugan sa Mactan reenactment scheduled this April 27.

Jonel Espinosa Pepito, an internationally applauded eskrimador and the father of the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico, would play the role of Datu Lapulapu, said Rep. Cindi King-Chan of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu.

Pepito will have Henj Manlosa, a teacher, as his Reyna Bulakna.

The city government also chose Belgian-Filipino Kevin Lahousse, who is a resident of Barangay Pajo, to play the role of Ferdinand Magellan.

“Amo ni silang choices ni Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan. Sila ang mudala sa mga roles nila Lapulapu, Ferdinand Magellan ug Reyna Bulakna,” Rep. Chan said in statement.

Rep. Chan already made an earlier announcement that she and her husband, Mayor Junard Chan, have made a decision not to hire Manila talents for the 502nd reenactment of the historic Battle of Mactan that would showcase the victory of the locals led by Datu Lapulapu against Spanish soldiers led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellana.

“Subay sa atong pag promote sa local talents, mas ganahan mi nga mga lumulopyo gayud sa atong syudad ang muhatag og kinabuhi sa mga papel sa historic battle of Mactan,” Rep. Chan said.

However, Rep. Chan said they do not discount the possibility of again tapping the help of celebrities for next year’s reenactment.

The Lapu-Lapu City government has made it part of tradition to hire celebrities to play the major roles in the annual reenactment of the Kadaugan sa Mactan. Doing so has also made spectators look forward to the annual event held on the coastlines of the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

Celebrities like Derrick Monasterio, Ejay Falcon, and basketball player-turned-model Derick Hubalde played the role of Datu Lapulapu in the past.

