Avoid activities near rivers during rainy season, CCDRRMO says

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) is warning the public to avoid activities near rivers as flash floods may occur anytime during the rainy season.

In an interview with CDN Digital via phone, Harold Alcontin, head of the CCDRRMO, said that the rain in mountainous areas can lead to flash floods downstream.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Cebu City is expected to experience frequent rainfall due to La Niña.

READ: Pagasa raises La Niña Alert, warns of above normal rainfall

“Delikado kaayo atong community [ug mga] backpackers nga ara sila mag outing sa mga rivers because naay usahay init diri sa syudad, unya adto sa bukid mag ulan so naay mga flash floods. So, katong mga nangaligo wa kabantay nga ga uwan diay sa bukid unya nangabanlas na sila,” Alcontin said.

(It’s very dangerous for the community and backpackers to have outings near rivers because sometimes, it could be very hot in the city but rainy in the mountain areas so there is a possibility of flash floods. So, those who will be bathing in the river wouldn’t know that it is raining in the mountains so when the flash floods come, they’d be swept away.)

Alcontin reminded the public that it would be wise to avoid activities near the river such as river trekking to minimize the risk for accidents or tragedies.

“Ang mga sapa karon, dagko na kaayog tubig. Kusog kaayo ang current, delikado kaayo na ma swept sila, then mao nana ma missing,” Alcontin added.

(The water level in rivers these days is high and the current is strong. It’s very dangerous for the public since they may get swept then they go missing.)

The head of CCDRRMO said earlier that it is important to regularly monitor the weather when going on a vacation or outing in areas near a river.

“Monitor lang ta permi sa weather, labi na naa sa kasapaan kay daghan na kaayo incident nga nagabadlas sila kay gepugos og agi, og labang, og ligo dira na adto sa bukid kay ga uwan.” Alcontin said.

(Just monitor the weather, especially when going to areas near a river because in some incidents where people get swept away, these are the times that they forced to cross or bathe in a river when it is raining in the mountains.)

It can be recalled that a pickup truck was swept by raging river waters in Carmen town, northern Cebu recently, while it ws crossing a spillway.

The accident claimed the lives of seven individuals, which included minors.

READ: TIMELINE: Carmen, Cebu tragedy that led to death of 7 victims

Meanwhile, in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Office, the initial step of the CCDRRMO is to follow the checklist from Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to know the needed equipment for the rainy season.

The checklist from the DILG involves installing signages in areas that are prone to flooding and landslides.

The CCDRRMO head also noted that they no longer encounter problems in mountainous barangays as barangay-based responders inform them of heavy rainfall in their area.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP