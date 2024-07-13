Pagasa raises La Niña Alert, warns of above normal rainfall

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised the La Niña Alert, noting that 70 percent of the weather phenomenon will form starting August.

According to the state weather agency, the anticipated occurrence of La Niña is seen to last until the first quarter of 2025.

In a bulletin Friday, July 12, Pagasa said its recent climate monitoring shows “further cooling of the sea surface temperature across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.”

“Most climate models combined with expert judgments suggest a 70% chance of La Niña forming in August-September-October (ASO) 2024 season and is likely to persist until the first quarter of 2025. With this development, the DOST-PAGASA ENSO Alert and Warning System is now raised to La Niña Alert,” the Pagasa notice states.

Above normal rainfall

According to Pagasa, the weather condition is characterized by unusually cooler-than-average sea surface temperature at the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

Pagasa then issued a warning that possible effects of tropical cyclones and rainfall, such as floods and landslides, on vulnerable areas of the country have a higher probability with the prevalence of La Niña.

“The country may experience a higher chance of increased convective activity and tropical cyclone occurrence which may bring above normal rainfall over some parts of the country in the coming months,” the state weather bureau said.

Pagasa assured the public of its continued monitoring of the La Niña phenomenon.

“All concerned government agencies and the general public are encouraged to monitor and take precautionary measures against impending climate impacts,” it added.

