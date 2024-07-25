PFF lauds DBTC, FEU for ruling Palarong Pambansa football

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), the official governing body for football in the country, extended congratulations to the gold medalists of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 football competition.

In the finale of the tournament, Cebu City’s Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves defended their elementary division title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Calabarzon’s San Vicente Elementary School at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

READ MORE:

FIFA Futsal Women World Cup 2025: Cebu City eyed as venue

PHL prepares for inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025

Paris Olympics: France beats US, Morocco gets win over Argentina

Meanwhile, in the secondary boys’ division, National Capital Region’s Far Eastern University-Diliman triumphed over Tañon College of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental from Region 6, clinching the gold medal.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez praised the young athletes for their dedication and talent, emphasizing their potential to shape the future of Philippine football.

“The players who participated and excelled in this year’s Palaro performed not only for school and hometown pride, but to pursue their passion for football. With PFF providing technical support for Palaro football, we see these kids as future assets of Philippine football and hope they become even more inspired to excel,” said Gutierrez.

Inclusion of girl’s football

Gutierrez also commended the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), led by President Rodney Orale, for championing the inclusion of girls’ football in the secondary division of the Palarong Pambansa.

An exhibition match for girls’ football was held during the Palarong Pambansa, marking a significant step towards making it a regular sport in the future.

The exhibition featured teams from Liloan National High-Don Bosco Extension, Talisay City National High School, Saint Theresa’s College-Cebu, and Buanoy National High School-Balamban. The ultimate goal is to incorporate both secondary and elementary girls’ football, as well as elementary girls’ futsal, as regular sports.

Department of Education Football Sports Manager for Palarong Pambansa, Rufino Arellano, expressed optimism about the future of girls’ football.

“Through the support of CVFA President Engr. Rodney Orale and the endorsement of the PFF, we requested the inclusion of Girls Football in the Secondary Division as an exhibition sport in this year’s Palarong Pambansa. The DepEd Palarong Pambansa board granted the request, and we also held girls’ futsal in Elementary,” said Arellano.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: