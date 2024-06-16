PHL prepares for inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hype is on for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025.

The FIFA Tournament Team, led by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, visited Manila earlier this week to meet with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) to formally start their preparations.

During the 74th FIFA Congress held on May 15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, the Philippines was selected to host the first ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

“The Philippines’ hosting rights were based mostly about the exceptional work done by the Philippine Football Federation to promote football and futsal and the growing tendency of Filipino girls and kids to play futsal, which I would say were the key elements of giving it to the Philippines,” Yarza said in a presser on Friday organized by the PFF.

FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup

The other countries that expressed their interest to host the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup were football powerhouses Italy, Spain, and Brazil.

However, the Philippines emerged on top during the bidding process according to Yarza.

With its hosting, the Philippines automatically earned a slot in the tournament, while the rest of the 15 slots will be competed by the rest of the world’s continental football federation.

“We need to spread the word that FIFA has trusted us to hold one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world,” said PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez who was recently in Cebu to watch the finals of the PFF U19 Boys Championships.

Cebu one of possible venues?

Meanwhile, Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) President Rodney Orale said they are preparing for the possibility that the PFF would assign one FIFA Futsal group to be hosted by Cebu in the World Cup.

Although there is no official directive or announcement from the PFF, Orale said this could happen considering that there is no final list of venues yet.

If this happens, CVFA is eyeing the SM Seaside Arena at the South Road Properties (SRP) that is set for completion later next year, in time for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025.

An option is to look for other suitable venues around Cebu.

CVFA is highly-capable of hosting such huge football/futsal tournaments. Before, CVFA also hosted international friendlies for the men’s national football team numerous times.

Just recently, it hosted the country’s biggest youth-based tournament, the PFF U19 National Championships at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

However, the Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025 would be totally different as this will be held indoors, preferably in a massive arena and would require major logistics and financial requirements.

