Rider dies after motorcycle rams into center island in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 25,2024 - 04:52 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider died in a tragic accident early Thursday morning, July 25, when his motorcycle rammed into the center island along the F. Llamas street in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the area captured the accident that happened past 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The rider was identified as 22-year-old Jesus Cañete Jr, a resident of Lusimba, Brgy. Basak San Nicolas.

Cañete reportedly works as a janitor at a hospital in Cebu City.

A friend of the victim, John Carlo Tabunyag, told reporters that he was traveling in another motorcycle which was in front of Cañete’s ride when the accident happened.

He said that there were three of them each driving their own motorcycles on their way home from a drinking session in Brgy. Guadalupe.

According to Tabunyag, they did not drink too much at the time as they had to go to work the next day.

On their way home, Cañete was traveling behind him, which is why he failed to notice what happened to his friend.

When he heard about the accident, he immediately went back to the area.

According to police, witnesses said that the victim was traveling fast when he rammed into the center island.

Cañete was allegedly thrown off his motorcycle, as the vehicle skidded a few meters away.

Due to the impact, the rider’s helmet was completely crushed and authorities believe that his head suffered the most damage in the accident.

Cañete died on the spot.

As of this writing, his body has been claimed by his father and transferred to a funeral parlor in the city.

