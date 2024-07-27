Cebu City Police’s new director is a lawyer, Bantayan native

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new city director has been appointed to lead the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

During the turnover ceremony on Friday, July 26, Police Colonel Antonietto Y. Cañete officially took over the post as the CCPO director.

The ceremony, held at the Campo Sergio Osmeña, was attended by Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin and Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) provincial director Police Colonel Percival R. Zorrilla.

The outgoing director, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, served as the head of CCPO from October 1, 2022, to July 25, 2024.

During his time, the CCPO achieved various operational accomplishments and earned multiple recognitions, such as the title of the Most Outstanding City Police Office.

Dalogdog, in his speech, expressed his gratitude for the trust and confidence that was given to him during his time as director.

He also said that he was thankful that despite of all the challenges that came, law enforcement pushed through with the help of all partner agencies and the members of the community.

“Cebu City to me is not just a city, it is my second home. And for that, I owe a debt of gratitude to every citizen, community leaders, and stakeholders who has contributed to our collective efforts in maintaining the safety and wellbeing of this fantastic city,” he stated.

Dalogdog will now assume leadership of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division at PRO-7, a position that was previously held by the incoming city director.

The new CCPO director is a lawyer and a native of Bantayan in northern Cebu.

Cañete also previously served as chief of the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division, Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, and Directorate for Integrated Police Operations Visayas.

The PRO-7 director, for his part, congratulated both the outgoing and incoming city directors during his speech.

Aberin urged the personnel of CCPO to actively support their new city director to continue their efforts to provide the best service to the public and to keep the city safe and peaceful for the years to come.

“To the men and women of Cebu City Police Office, let’s remain able, active, and allied. And be guided with the vision characterized by peace, progress, and the embodiment of new Philippines or the Bagong Pilipinas. Together, let us continue to uphold these ideals striving for a future where our community strive and prosper,” he added. /clorenciana

