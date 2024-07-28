Remolino, Alcoseba dominate 2024 Trifactor Singapore Triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano elite triathletes flexed their winning might in the 2024 Trifactor Singapore Triathlon race on Sunday, July 28.

Southeast Asian Games medalists Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba led their team, Go-For-Gold Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG), in dominating the race.

Andrew Kim ruled the men’s elite division, while Cambodia 2023 Southeast Asian Games mixed aquathlon relay gold medalist Matthew Justine Hermosa trailed him in second place.

Hometown bet Russel Lee rounded off the top three male elite finishers.

Roland Remolino, the father and coach of Andrew Kim, told CDN Digital that the organizers are yet to release the official times of the winning triathletes as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Alcoseba, a bronze medalist in the Hanoi 2022 SEA Games, topped the female elite division. Her teammate Nicole Marie Del Rosario came in second, followed by Singaporean bet Olivia Ong in third place.

Not only that, Ronald’s prospect, John Wayne Ybañez, lorded the 18-34 years old category, while teammate Jacob Jacinto Tan finished second in the category.

Also finishing the race were Ronald’s young triathletes in Earl Pearson and Thea Arciaga in the kids category.

Andrew Kim and Alcoseba’s win in the 2024 Trifactor Singapore Triathlon came a month after their back-to-back peak performances in the Perak Triathlon 2024 at the Marina Island in Pangkor, Malaysia last June 30.

Before that, they also emerged as the top Filipino finishers in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay held on May 4, in Subic, Zambales.

According to Roland, their next race will be the TWM 32.0 Triathlon race in Tabogon town in northern Cebu on August 3. He will likely field the same winning triathletes in this race.

