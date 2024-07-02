Remolino, Alcoseba rule Perak Triathlon 2024 in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano elite triathletes ruled the Perak Triathlon 2024 at the Marina Island in Pangkor, Malaysia last Sunday, June 30.

Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa claimed the top spots in the men’s and women’s elite overall categories.

In the men’s elite category, Remolino, a SEA Games double-silver medalist, finished the Olympic distance triathlon race in one hour 10 minutes and 32 seconds.

READ: Remolino, Alcoseba rule Nat’l Age Group Triathlon

Hermosa, a gold medalist in last year’s SEA Games mixed relay aquathlon, closely followed behind Remolino to place second. He finished the race in 1:10:42.

READ: Remolino, Alcoseba are top Pinoy finishers in Subic Bay Triathlon

They edged hometown bets Lim Chengyu (1:11:55) and Martin Lim Wen Xuan (1:12:06) who settled for third and fourth places, respectively.

READ: Remolino bags silver medal in SEAG aquathlon

Completing the men’s elite top five finishers was another Cebuano, Renz Wynn Corbin, who completed the ace in 1:12:11, while fellow Cebuanos John Michael Lalimos and Jacob Jacinto Tan settled for seventh and 17th places, respectively.

In the elite’s distaff side, Alcoseba, a 2022 SEA Games bronze medalist, breasted the finish tape in 1:18:10 to rule the race.

Malaysian triathletes Esther Joy Chen Hong Li (1:18.54) and Cindy Sui Yea Zhen (1:22:32) placed second and third, respectively.

Fellow Cebuana Nicole Marie Del Rosario salvaged the seventh place in 1:26:43.

All Cebuano triathletes represented the Philippine Team and the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold under the tutelage of seasoned triathlon coach Roland Remolino.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP