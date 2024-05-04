Remolino, Alcoseba are top Pinoy finishers in Subic Bay Triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s triathlon aces Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba emerged as the top Filipino finishers in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Subic Bay on Saturday, May 4, in Subic, Zambales.

Remolino, a double-silver medalist of the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG), finished 13th overall among 53 other triathletes from Australia, South Korea, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Iceland, Canada, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.

He clocked in 56 minutes and nine seconds after completing the 750 swim, 20k bike, and 5k run.

Fellow Cebuano and 2023 SEA Games gold medalist Matthew Justine Hermosa was the second-best Filipino finisher. He clocked in 56:38 and finished 16th overall, while Iñaki Lorbes was the third-best Filipino finisher at the 21st overall spot. He crossed the finish line in 57:17.

Meanwhile, the multi-titled Fernando Casares landed at the 23rd overall spot and served as the fourth-best Filipino finisher in 57:44, while John Leerams Chicano settled as the fifth-best Filipino finisher in 58:45 and at the 27th overall place.

Australia’s Luke Bate and Christopher Deegan captured the first and second overall places, respectively. Bate finished the race in 54:25, while Deegan followed in at 54:32.

Japan’s Amu Omuro rounded off the top three finishers in 54:38.

On the other hand, Alcoseba, a SEA Games bronze medalist finished sixth overall and emerged as the top Filipina finisher. She finished the race in 1 hour, 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

Kira Ellis was the second-best Filipina finisher in 1:04.06 at the 11th overall spot. SEA Games triathlon queen Kim Mangrobang was the third-best Filipina finisher in 1:06.09 at the 18th overall spot.

South Korea’s Hye Rim Jeong (1:01.22), Iceland’s Edda Hannesdottir (01:01.32), and Australia’s Chloe Bateup (01:01.47) were the top three overall finishers of the distaff side that had 32 triathletes competing.

