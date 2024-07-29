Global Star Motors celebrates 9th Anniversary amidst launch of Mercedez-Benz’ all-new innovation

In a grand celebration at the Mercedes-Benz Cebu Showroom, Global Star Motors Corp., the exclusive retailer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the Visayas and Mindanao, marked its 9th anniversary with the much-anticipated launch of the all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

The EQE SUV solidifies Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to electrification, innovation, and sustainability. With its modern technology and electric drivetrain, it delivers an impressive range and fast charging capabilities, making it a practical and environmentally friendly choice for today’s discerning drivers. Edward Vincent Onglatco

President and CEO of Global Star Motors



The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV represents a significant step towards sustainable mobility, combining cutting-edge technology with the signature craftsmanship and design that Mercedes-Benz is renowned for. This latest addition to the EQ lineup underscores the brand’s dedication to electrification and enhancing the driving experience.

Unparalleled design and technology

In his speech, Edward Vincent Onglatco, President and CEO of Global Star Motors, expressed his excitement about the new model. “The EQE SUV solidifies Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to electrification, innovation, and sustainability. With its modern technology and electric drivetrain, it delivers an impressive range and fast charging capabilities, making it a practical and environmentally friendly choice for today’s discerning drivers.”

The vehicle has a sleek silhouette and spacious interior, with 21-inch AMG alloy wheels and a black panel grille featuring three-dimensional star patterns. Advanced lighting technologies, including Digital Light with ULTRA RANGE high beams and striking LED tail lights, are also strong features of the SUV.

Luxurious interior and cutting-edge features

Inside, the automobile offers a luxurious driving experience with its 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which integrates three displays and adapts to user preferences. It features adjustable seats, climate control, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. Active Ambient Lighting and a customizable fragrance system add to the premium feels.

Safety and performance

Mercedes-Benz’ newest innovation features advanced safety technologies like the Driver Assistance Package and an advanced Head-Up Display (HUD). It also has an electric range of up to 628 kilometers and a 96 kWh battery that supports 170 kW DC fast charging.

The launch of the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV on Global Star Motors’ 9th anniversary marks a milestone in their journey towards sustainable and innovative solutions, setting a new benchmark in luxury and performance for the automotive industry.

For more information about the all-new EQE SUV, visit the Mercedes-Benz Cebu showroom or contact them at (032) 260 3333.

