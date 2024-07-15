Driving excellence in Cebu: Changan Auto under Global Star Motors opens new showroom

State-of-the-art automotive leader Changan Auto inaugurated its newest showroom in Cebu under the esteemed Global Star Motors dealership, marking an exciting milestone as its third branch in the Visayas-Mindanao region.

Changan Auto Cebu is strategically located at Nivel Hills, Lahug, Cebu City, offering a prime venue for customers to explore and experience Changan’s latest models in a modern and inviting setting. The showroom’s sleek, contemporary architectural design combines aesthetic elegance with practical functionality, creating an environment that enhances the car-buying experience.

“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional service and top-quality vehicles for our community. We are committed to not only meeting but exceeding your expectations by offering a diverse range of vehicles, tailored financing options, and unparalleled customer service,” cites Kenneth Huan, Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Global Star Motors.

Inchcape South Asia and Pacific Managing Director Alex Hammett highlighted that Global Star Motors’ trustworthy portfolio is an added value that guarantees exceptional customer service and is an asset in solidifying Changan Auto’s presence in the Philippines.

“Global Star is making the Changan brand more accessible in the Philippines. [It will] provide excellent customer service and ensure that our customers remain satisfied throughout their ownership experience,” Hammett proudly exclaims.

Driven to challenge automobile models

Whether you’re searching for a compact sedan and a versatile SUV or you’re craving to drive a high-end model, the freshly debuted Changan Auto showroom flaunts a comprehensive selection of the brand’s latest vehicles. Among the models available are:

Alsvin: An elegantly designed compact sedan offering exceptional safety features and a fuel-efficient engine best suited for those who seek both efficiency and style in their daily drive.

CS15: A versatile and affordable SUV built for long adventures with a robust engine and compact foot space, ensuring durability and comfort while navigating the city streets or hitting the open roads.

CS15 PLUS: A feature-rich compact SUV that blends style with its striking exterior and luxurious interior, comfort from being equipped with advanced driving aids, and performance due to its undeniably powerful engine.

CS55 PLUS: A mid-sized SUV with an elevated design and equipped with innovative technology such as an advanced infotainment system and premium interior finish.

X7 PLUS: Designed to impress, this family-suited SUV is poised to master the roads with its unmatched performance and safety features, including its up-to-date assistance system and powerful auto engine.

UNI-T: A revolutionary compact SUV that stands out due to its futuristic appearance and advanced features, including cutting-edge safety wheels and a high-performing engine.

UNI-K: Changan’s flagship SUV that embodies sophistication and power, allowing an unparalleled driving experience with top-tier assurance in comfort, safety, and performance.

To test their potency on the road, it is best to visit the new Changan Auto showroom to explore these models in detail, take test drives, and receive personalized assistance from Changan’s expert and hospitable sales team.

Expanding horizons

Changan Auto Cebu is operated by Global Star Motors, the exclusive Changan Auto dealer for the Visayas and Mindanao regions, appointed by Inchcape Philippines. Since its establishment in 2014, GSMC has been dedicated to delivering high-quality automotive brands and services to local customers.

Following the successful launches of the Tagbilaran and Tacloban branches, their partnership will be felt in key areas of Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao. This expansion plan aligns with Global Star Motors’ mission of providing exceptional automotive solutions across the region.

Whether you are a first-time buyer or a loyal Changan customer, Changan Auto Cebu promises a hassle-free and enjoyable experience from purchase to post-sale support.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page of Global Star Motors or send an email to [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL

