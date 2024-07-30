BYD Sealion 6 DM-I: A new era of hybrid innovation unveiled in Cebu

Global Star Motors Corp. continues its quest to futurism, administering the launch of Build Your Dreams’ (BYD) latest hybrid innovation, the Sealion 6 DM-I. Held at Ayala Center Cebu, the two-day exhibit from July 27-28, 2024 celebrated the arrival of BYD’s first hybrid vehicle after having released 4 electric automobiles under the Ocean Series since their initial launch in Cebu last April.

Experience the future of automotive innovation firsthand. Visit BYD’s showroom at A.S Fortuna Street to see the BYD Sealion 6 DM-I in action and explore its cutting-edge features.

BYD Sealion 6 DM-I: Features and Specifications

The BYD Sealion 6 DM-I stands out with its advanced features and exceptional performance. It boasts a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system for easy parking and maneuvering, and a spacious, luxurious cabin with leather seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the Sealion 6 DM-I features Super DMI technology, which propels the vehicle using an electric motor rather than a combustion engine. This plug-in hybrid offers an all-electric range of up to 105 kilometers, thanks to its blade battery, and a combined range of 1,100 kilometers. The 1.5-liter high-efficiency generator ensures smooth and responsive performance, while the vehicle’s suspension provides a comfortable and stable ride.

Safety is a top priority for BYD, and the Sealion 6 DM-I is no exception. It includes features such as ABS, EBD, stability control, multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems like lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. Additionally, the vehicle comes with an 8-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty for the traction battery and a 6-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty for other parts.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

During the event opening, GSMC announced the ongoing expansion of EV charging infrastructure in Cebu.

“We are proud to say that our EV charging station here in Ayala is just the beginning. Soon, we will be putting up more strategic locations north and south of Cebu,” GSMC President and CEO Edward Vincent Onglatco, made public.

The upcoming BYD app, a part of the brand’s initiative to sustainability, will allow owners to interact with their cars in revolutionary ways, such as viewing charge levels, accessing vehicle statistics, and controlling the air conditioning remotely.

The BYD Sealion 6 DM-I is available in three colors: Azure Gray, Arctic White, and Harbor Gray. Priced at PHP 1,598,000, this innovative hybrid vehicle is an attractive choice for customers looking to switch to electric vehicles while maintaining the option of traditionality with fuel.

Experience the future of automotive innovation firsthand. Visit BYD’s showroom at A.S Fortuna Street to see the BYD Sealion 6 DM-I in action and explore its cutting-edge features.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Global Star Motors celebrates 9th Anniversary amidst launch of Mercedez-Benz’ all-new innovation