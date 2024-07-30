Alleged ‘rapist’ shot dead in encounter with cops

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — An alleged rapist was killed after he resisted arrest and attacked the responding policemen in Barangay Alambijud, Argao town on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2024, at around 8:40 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Argel Sudario, 33 years old, a resident of the said place.

Before the incident, at around 6 a.m. today, the 21-year-old victim, who is the younger sister of the suspect’s live-in partner, sought the assistance of the police and alleged that the suspect molested her. The victim was accompanied by her mother

The alleged rape incident happened at around 4 a.m. today.

Due to this, the Argao Police Station immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation against the suspect.

Upon reaching the house of the suspect, they saw Sudario standing outside the door of their kitchen.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Benjie Garcia, an investigator of Argao Police Station, when the responding policemen advised the suspect to surrender, he suddenly grabbed a bolo from the door side of his kitchen and aggressively attacked and hacked at the arresting police officers.

Police Staff Sergeant Anthony Deiparine immediately stepped back to avoid the attack but fell to the ground.

The suspect continued to attack and hit the police officer on his left thumb.

Due to this, the arresting officers retaliated and fired at the suspect using their issued firearms.

“Sa lawas ang iyang igo sir, sa iyang tiyan (sa dihang gi-neutralized siya sa atong mga police),” Garcia said.

The police brought the suspect to Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital (ICKMH) in Brgy. Bogo, Argao, for medical attention, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

They also recovered the 46-centimeter “bolo” that was used by the suspect in hacking at the responding police officers.

